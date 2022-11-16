'The Legend of Maula Jatt' joins Rs 200 crore club

The iconic Pakistani film The Legend of Maula Jatt has entered the Rs 200 crore club after achieving a historic success.

Directed by Bilal Lashari, the film has already won the honor of being the first film to enter the 100-crore club. The film so far grossed $9.05 million worldwide which is estimated to be over Rs 200 crore in Pakistani rupees.

The Lashari directorial continues to release worldwide while the film is poised for more success. According to a report by a British agency, The Legend of Maula Jatt has become the highest-grossing film of the Indian subcontinent at the UK box office in the last four years.

Previously, The Legend of Maula Jatt surpassed earnings PKR 150 crores; the news which was retweeted by Lashari.

Following its massive commercial success, the highest-grossing Pakistani film surpassed the lifetime earnings of Punjabi hits including Carry on Jatta 2, Saunkan Saunkne, and Chal Mera Putt 2 with its box office earnings of Rs172 crores worldwide.

For those unversed, the film was released worldwide on 13 October and is a remake of the 1979 classic Punjabi film Maula Jatt. The film revolves around the legendary rivalry between Noori Natt and Maula Jatt.

Lashari's brainchild boasts a star ensemble of Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mirza Gohar Rasheed, Ali Azmat, Saima Baloch, Faris Shafi, Shafqat Cheema, Nayyer Ejaz, Resham, Babar Ali, and Raheela Agha.