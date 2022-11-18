Toshakhana watch controversy: What's the reality as dealer takes U-turn on selling watch for $250,000?

DUBAI – The dealer, who earlier claimed that he sold for $250,000 the watch gifted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman to former prime minister Imran Khan, has taken a U-turn on his statement.

Dubai-based Pakistani businessman Umar Farooq Zahoor had claimed while talking to a Pakistani news channel a few days ago that he purchased the Toshakhana watch for $2 million from Farah Gogi, a close friend of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi.

Soon after Zahoor talked to the Pakistani news channel, Styleout Watches, the dealer that sold the watch, said in a social media post that they sold this watch “Graff Makkah Edition” for $250,000 in 2019. They said this is the only one watch available in the entire world.

دبئی کے چابی والے کھلونے عمرفاروق کا جھوٹ سامنے آ گیا۔ دبئی کی کمپنی StyleOut Watches نے تازہ ویڈیو جاری کردی جس کے مطابق گھڑی کی اصل مالیت ڈھائی لاکھ ڈالر تھی اور اس کمپنی نے گھڑی خود فروخت کی۔ #بغل_بچے pic.twitter.com/toRVgROUCT — MRK ❁ (@MRK_Views) November 16, 2022

Daily Pakistan had confirmed from Styleout Watches through a text message on WhatsApp that they sold the watch for $250,000 in 2019. Later, they confirmed this information in a phone call made by Daily Pakistan to Styleout Watches. The statement issued by Styleout Watches contradicted Zahoor’s claim that he purchased the watch for $2 million since the dealer himself told the real value of the watch is $250,000.

Later, when the Toshakhana watch controversy intensified, Styleout Watches took a U-turn on their earlier statement. They said in a clarification that they had not sold this watch; rather a man had given them this watch for marketing and they cannot reveal his name. They said they took pictures of the watch, posted them on their social media pages and returned the watch to its real owner. They said they had nothing to do with the person who the owner sold this watch to later. Styleout Watches also appealed that they should not be dragged into a controversy against any political party.

عمران خان نے سعودی پرنس محمد بن سلمان کی طرف سے دی گئی گھڑی،توشہ خانےسے ہیر پھیر کرکے پنکی پیرنی کی سہیلی فرح گوگی کےذریعے بیچی

پھر بوکھلاہٹ میں Styleout Watches کمپنی کی پرانی ویڈیو حقائق سےہٹ کر پھیلادی

اب اس کمپنی نے وضاحتی بیان دیاہےکہ ان کا اس گھڑی والےمعاملےسے کچھ لینا دینا pic.twitter.com/XsHwxAnWsp — Rashid Hashmi (@RashidHashmis) November 18, 2022

As Styleout Watches have taken a U-turn on their earlier statement, there are two possibilities: they are lying in an attempt to save their skin in this entire scenario or the man who bought the watch from them has forced them to issue a clarification denying their earlier statement.