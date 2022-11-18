Sazgar launches Pakistan’s first hybrid electric car

LAHORE - The leading automotive manufacturer, Sazgar Engineering Works Limited (SEWL) on Thursday launched Pakistan’s first locally assembled hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) under the brand name 'Haval H6 HEV'.

The extravagant event was held in Faletti’s hotel and was attended by some of the country's very influential people like Suneel Sarfraz Munj, the co-founder of Pakwheels.

It was also attended by famous content creators of Lahore including Taimoor Akbar, Khaqan Shahnawaz, Zarrar Khan, and Aena Khan. The Colony performed two exquisite performances, one at the time of the car reveal and the other at the end of the launch ceremony. The event was monumental for automotive innovation in Pakistan and was thereby enjoyed by renowned business executives, dealers, and car enthusiasts alike.

Since the start, Sazgar has emphasized revolutionizing the automobile industry in Pakistan and bringing in the latest technologies. It has also been recognized for providing the best after-sales service to its customers by ensuring the delivery of its vehicles in record delivery time with a vast network of dealerships, all over Pakistan. Previous successes of the company include the launch of the Haval H6 petrol variant.

This time Haval has brought forth the first locally assembled (CKD) hybrid unit in Pakistan with state of art car features and international standard safety features. The distinguishing features of Haval H6 HEV include 240 horsepower, 530NM torque, 19inch alloy wheels, front radar, fully automatic parking, autonomous reverse, blind spot detection, lane change assist, astern side warning braking, intelligent dodge, rear collision warning, ventilated and 4-way electric seats, anion air purifier, heads up display and ambient lightning.

‘The #1 vehicle in the world’s largest market. I won’t need to praise this SUV because the car will speak for itself louder than anyone ever could.’ Mian Asad Hameed (CEO-Sazgar Engineering Works) Sazgar’s commitment to ensuring technological advancement in Pakistan is admirable! Its global footprint is very extensive and it has successfully emerged as the market leader in the 3-wheeler category, with its state-of-the-art production facilities and efficient operation through people-centric policies.