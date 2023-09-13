Search

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan name playing XI for Super Four match against Sri Lanka 

07:56 PM | 13 Sep, 2023
Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan name playing XI for Super Four match against Sri Lanka 
LAHORE – Pakistan on Wednesday named their playing XI for Asia Cup 2023’s Super Four match against Sri Lanka. 

The team green is scheduled to take on Sri Lanka in Colombo with an aim to confirm their place in the final round after it suffered defeat in India match. 

Pakistan have made five changes in the team fielded against India in the Super Four match earlier this week. 

Mohammad Haris, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zaman Khan and Mohammad Nawaz have been included in the Playing XI as Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf and Salman Ali Aghan have been ruled out for the Sri Lanka game. 

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Our playing XI for the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PAKvSL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PAKvSL</a> match ????????<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AsiaCup2023?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AsiaCup2023</a> <a href="https://t.co/lhT5Vl8RtX">pic.twitter.com/lhT5Vl8RtX</a></p>&mdash; Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheRealPCB/status/1701968833886486850?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 13, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Right-arm fast bowler Zaman Khan has replaced Naseem Shah in Pakistan’s 17-player squad for the ongoing Men’s ODI Asia Cup 2023.

Naseem injured his right shoulder during the match against India. He continues to be monitored by the team’s medical panel that is taking all necessary precautions keeping in mind the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.

Zaman Khan joins as injury forces Naseem Shah out of Asia Cup 2023

