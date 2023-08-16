Asia Cup Sri Lanka leg tickets goes on sale tomorrow (Check details)

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board as hosts of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2023 is pleased to announce the sale of match tickets for the Sri Lanka leg of the event. Tickets for the first phase of the Sri Lanka leg will go on sale from 12 pm (noon) PST on 17 August.
The tickets will be available at pcb.bookme.pk. The announcement will be made through the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official social media channels.
The second phase of ticket sales for the Sri Lanka leg will commence at 6:30 pm PST on 17 August. This second phase of ticket sales will include the much awaited fixture between Pakistan and India on 2 September.
Nine matches will be held in Sri Lanka, including the final. The Sri Lanka leg will begin with the home side taking on Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on 31 August.
Last week, the tickets for the Asia Cup matches in Pakistan were put on sale. The tournament kicks off in Multan when the hosts Pakistan play Nepal on 30 August.
Note to fans
Up to Four tickets can be purchased on one Identity Card / Passport.
For Pakistan Vs India up to 2 tickets may be purchased on one Identity Card / Passport.
KARACHI – Pakistani currency continues to remain under pressure against the dollar as uncertainty looms after the interim government takes over the reins of power of crisis hit country.
The local currency, which was already struggling, further depreciated by Rs1.99 on Wednesday, and PKR was being quoted at 293.50, in the inter-bank market.
A day earlier, the embattled rupee had closed at its weakest level since May 11 against the greenback, settling at 291.51.
During the previous sessions, rupee saw massive depreciation and it was hovered between 286-288 against US dollar.
More to follow...
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,900 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,100.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Karachi
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Quetta
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Attock
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Multan
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,900
|PKR 2,445
