Asia Cup Sri Lanka leg tickets goes on sale tomorrow (Check details)

08:49 PM | 16 Aug, 2023
Asia Cup Sri Lanka leg tickets goes on sale tomorrow (Check details)
LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board as hosts of the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2023 is pleased to announce the sale of match tickets for the Sri Lanka leg of the event. Tickets for the first phase of the Sri Lanka leg will go on sale from 12 pm (noon) PST on 17 August.

The tickets will be available at pcb.bookme.pk. The announcement will be made through the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official social media channels.

The second phase of ticket sales for the Sri Lanka leg will commence at 6:30 pm PST on 17 August. This second phase of ticket sales will include the much awaited fixture between Pakistan and India on 2 September.

Nine matches will be held in Sri Lanka, including the final. The Sri Lanka leg will begin with the home side taking on Bangladesh at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on 31 August.

Last week, the tickets for the Asia Cup matches in Pakistan were put on sale. The tournament kicks off in Multan when the hosts Pakistan play Nepal on 30 August.

Note to fans

Up to Four tickets can be purchased on one Identity Card / Passport. 

For Pakistan Vs India up to 2 tickets may be purchased on one Identity Card / Passport.

