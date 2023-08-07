Schedule for Asia Cup 2023 announced | Matches, Venues, Dates; Here's all you need to know

LAHORE – The Asian Cricket Council (ACC), the region's cricket governing body, unveiled the schedule for the eagerly awaited Asia Cup 2023 on Monday.

The Asian cricket tournament will be hosted by Sri Lanka and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) towards the end of this month.

At the tournament, all matches, including the championship, will kick off at 2:30 p.m. (PST) and tthe toss will take place at 2:00 PM (PST).

The tournament's first match on August 30 in Multan, pits the hosts against Nepal, who will be competing in their first Asia Cup this year.

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule

30 Aug – Pakistan v Nepal, Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, Pakistan

31 Aug – Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, Sri Lanka

2 Sep – Pakistan v India, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium Kandy, Sri Lanka

3 Sep – Bangladesh v Afghanistan, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan

4 Sep – India v Nepal, Pallekele International Cricket stadium Kandy, Sri Lanka

5 Sep – Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan

6 Sep – A1 v B2 (Super-4), Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan

9 Sep – B1 v B2 (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka

10 Sep – A1 v A2 (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka

12 Sep – A2 v B1 (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka

14 Sep – A1 v B1 (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka

15 Sep – A2 v B2, (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka

17 Sep – Final – 1 v 2 (Super-4), R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium (RPICS), Colombo, Sri Lanka

18 Sep – Reserve day for the final