Pakistan vs India Asia Cup 2023 – Free Live streaming details here

KANDY – Asian cricket giants Pakistan and India have not faced each other in any a bilateral series across any format for over a decade and now the arch-rival will meet in first of potentially three Asia Cup games at Pallekele Stadium in Kandy.

Babar XI, after registering a thumping win over Nepal in Asia Cup opener, eye advancing winning momentum today on Saturday.

The hype around today’s game is much more as high powered clash will set the tone for upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 and today’s performance in the will set psychological tone for World Cup.

As thousands will witness the high octane game at Kandy's Pallekele Stadium, millions are set to watch the action on TV, and other streaming devices.

In past, the games of two sides were witnessed by tens of millions of viewers across the globe.

Pakistan vs India Live Streaming in Pakistan

The event will be aired by PTV Sports and TEN Sports channels in the South Asia country. Tamasha, a mobile application, will also provide live streaming to its customers as it has signed a deal with Ten Sports.

Pakistan vs India Live Streaming in India

Indian cricket fans will be able to watch the match on Star Sports while the live stream coverage will be available on the Disney+Hotstar platform.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD and Star Sports 1 Kannada will also broadcast the event.

Pakistan vs India Live Streaming in Bangladesh

The Asia Cup 2023 matches will be aired by Gazi TV in Bangladesh, with live streaming options also available in the country.

Pakistan vs India Live Streaming in UK

TNT Sport 1 will broadcast the event and it will also provide a live stream service on its app to its consumers.

Pakistan vs India Live streaming in Australia

The event will be aired by Fox Sports while live streaming is available on the FOXTel app.