Exclusive video of Pakistan, India teams practicing ahead of Asia Cup 2023 clash

Pakistani and Indian teams were busy in practice on Friday for the high-voltage clash between the two countries at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in the Sri Lankan city of Kandy.

Our correspondent Osama bin Atiq is reporting live from Kandy on the eve of this big match as both India and Pakistan shared a desire to train under lights.

According to Atif, a big number of cricket lovers has arrived in Kandy from different countries to watch the Pakistan-India match on Saturday.

Another video showed Pakistani and Indian players sharing light moments with each other and discussing their preparedness. The video showed Virat Kohli, Haris Rauf, Rohit Sharma, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Shadab Khan talking to each other in light mood.