How much Pakistan vs. India Asia Cup 2023 match tickets cost, when and where to get it?

LAHORE – The ticket costs have been made public by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the Pakistan vs. India Asia Cup 2023 match, which has been scheduled for 2 September.

Due to the great demand from fans, ticket prices for the eagerly awaited match at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium range from Rs. 8,700 to Rs. 87,000.

A Lower VIP and B Lower VIP cost Rs. 36,250, while Grass Embankment West standing and Grass Embankment West Scoreboard End Standing are priced at Rs. 87,000.

Grand Stand Top Level B VIP and Grand Stand Top Level A VIP tickets will cost Rs. 87,000 each, and match ticket sales will start at 6:30 p.m. today.

The much-awaited tickets for the big game on 10 September and the finals of the Asia Cup are up for grabs.



🎟️ Book your tickets at https://t.co/zWbaG5uppZ#AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/q2Z19gtvUh — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 27, 2023