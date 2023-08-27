Who is this girl? Pakistan's new 'national crush' is a delight to watch in viral dance video

There's no reason Pakistani divas with their dusky complexion, chiseled features and unmatched talent would not rule the audience and the internet!

Previously, when the viral sensation Ayesha Mano made headlines with her smooth dance moves on Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja, many aspiring stars wished to have such a swift shot to fame. However, the odds were in favour of this ordinary girl who became the nation's crush overnight, taking the crown from Ayesha.

A new viral dance video featuring a lesser known girl is making rounds on the internet. The video features a girl grooving to the beats of a famous Indian song.

While the settings suggest the event was organised at home, the girl in her Columbia blue dress and red dupatta seems to have come straight out of a Bollywood music video.

Her dance video has been shared at different platforms on social sites and amassed lot of reactions, with people still unaware of her name, constantly asking for her social media handles and other content.