Hareem Shah shares video of 'second wife of Captain Safdar'

08:10 PM | 27 Aug, 2023
TikTok star Hareem Shah & PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz
Source: social media

KARACHI – TikToker Hareem Shah on Sunday shared a video featuring a sobbing woman, claiming that the woman in the video is the second wife of Captain (Retired) Safdar Awan, husband of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz.

Citing sources, Hareem Shah said the name of the woman in the video is Zarina Safdar. According to Hareem Shah, Captain Safdar also has a son from his marriage to Zarina. She also challenged Captain Safdar and Maryam Nawaz to deny if the information she has shared is incorrect. The video also features the picture of an infant boy, who Hareem claimed is Azaan Safdar.

In the video, the crying woman can be heard saying, "I'm crying today due to you. You have broken my heart so I am not in your life anymore. Go and do whatever you want to. One day you will certainly know my importance. You have destroyed my happiness and everything else. God will take revenge on you on my behalf, InshaAllah."

After sharing private videos of former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N provincial lawmaker Hina Pervaiz Butt and others, Hareem now goes after PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz and warned of leaking private clips of the former PM’s daughter.

In a recent post on platform X, formerly known as Twitter, the TikToker announced to share a video featuring Maryam Nawaz at 7 pm today. Shah said brace yourselves for the ensuing storm in the Sharif family. See you at 7 pm.

Following her recent post, social media users, especially PTI supporters are desperately looking for alleged video of Maryam Nawaz.

With millions of followers online, Hareem is known as a leading influencer in the digital space. This is however not the first time she targeted politicians as she has a history of attracting media attention with her provocative actions and statements.

Hareem Shah leaks private video ‘of former PM Shehbaz Sharif’

