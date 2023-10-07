Maya Ali sparkles in bold dress at Lux Style Awards; pictures go viral

Maya Ali sparkles in bold dress at Lux Style Awards 2023

Lux Style Awards (LSA) remained one of the most-watched red carpet events in Pakistan as it delivered plenty of memorable fashion moments, and Lollywood stars graced the event with their most dramatic looks.

This year’s event was a glamorous extravaganza with the majority of Pakistani showbiz vicinity present at the award show. Yet, the internet is blazing with opinions regarding the wardrobe choices that were opted by celebs.

As some pulled off one of the most unexpected ensembles at LSA, some stars remained in the news for exquisite yet bold attires.

Among top stars, Maya Ali, who is credited as one of the finest artists in the entertainment industry, remained in the limelight. Mann Mayal star won millions of hearts with her wardrobe choices and impeccable acting skills but her recent look raised eyebrows.

Adorning a sparkling ivory dress, Maya dazzled at the star-studded affair whilst oozing panache. Despite looking beautiful, social media users trolled her over revealing dress.

Desi moral brigade jumped on her case and demanded her to conform to the traditional style and dress. Some even shamed her choice of clothing and directed demeaning remarks towards her.

Here's how people reacted

Maya made her debut back in 2012 and continues to steal the limelight, featuring in several hit projects including Aasmaan Bolay Ga, Mann Mayal, Aun Zara, Teefa In Trouble, and Mera Naam Yousuf Hai.

