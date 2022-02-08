Coke Studio 14 – Ali Sethi and Shae Gill's 'Pasoori' wins hearts
Web Desk
02:17 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
Coke Studio 14 – Ali Sethi and Shae Gill's 'Pasoori' wins hearts
Share

Coke Studio 14's latest offering Pasoori, featuring Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, has been aired and needless to say, the bohemian song has been an instant hit among the music buffs.

Fans flocked to praise the duo's performance as the joyful sound and bright video of the song was loved. The song has garnered positive reviews since its release on Monday.

Written by Sethi and Fazal Abbas, the composition has been done by Sethi and Xulfi. The music has been produced by Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi.

 

The internet sprung into action immediately after Sethi and Gill's soothing new song left the music buffs rocked and thrilled with their latest composition.

Raining them with compliments, the majority are heaping praises of Coke Studio latest track and have crowned the song 'melodious'.

Earlier, Coke Studio 14 released  'Neray Neray Vas’ featuring Soch band and Butt Brothers. Written by Adnan Dhool and Butt Brothers, music has been arranged and produced by Action Zain and Xulfi.

‘Neray Neray Vas’ — Coke Studio drops ... 07:27 PM | 1 Feb, 2022

KARACHI – Coke Studio 14 on Tuesday released its latest music offering 'Neray Neray Vas’ featuring Soch ...

More From This Category
Shoaib Akhtar has a thoughtful message for public ...
02:43 PM | 8 Feb, 2022
Angelina Jolie responds to a letter from an ...
12:14 AM | 8 Feb, 2022
After the success of ‘Ertugrul’, PTV to air ...
09:45 PM | 7 Feb, 2022
Pakistani singers mourn the loss of 'Nightingale ...
05:15 PM | 7 Feb, 2022
‘I’m no longer a lesbian’ - Amna Ilyas's ...
05:42 PM | 7 Feb, 2022
Drama Haqeeqat's director breaks silence over ...
05:55 PM | 7 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Shoaib Akhtar has a thoughtful message for public in first TikTok video
02:43 PM | 8 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr