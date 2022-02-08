Coke Studio 14 – Ali Sethi and Shae Gill's 'Pasoori' wins hearts

Coke Studio 14's latest offering Pasoori, featuring Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, has been aired and needless to say, the bohemian song has been an instant hit among the music buffs.

Fans flocked to praise the duo's performance as the joyful sound and bright video of the song was loved. The song has garnered positive reviews since its release on Monday.

Written by Sethi and Fazal Abbas, the composition has been done by Sethi and Xulfi. The music has been produced by Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi.

The internet sprung into action immediately after Sethi and Gill's soothing new song left the music buffs rocked and thrilled with their latest composition.

Raining them with compliments, the majority are heaping praises of Coke Studio latest track and have crowned the song 'melodious'.

Earlier, Coke Studio 14 released 'Neray Neray Vas’ featuring Soch band and Butt Brothers. Written by Adnan Dhool and Butt Brothers, music has been arranged and produced by Action Zain and Xulfi.