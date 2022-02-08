Coke Studio 14 – Ali Sethi and Shae Gill's 'Pasoori' wins hearts
Coke Studio 14's latest offering Pasoori, featuring Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, has been aired and needless to say, the bohemian song has been an instant hit among the music buffs.
Fans flocked to praise the duo's performance as the joyful sound and bright video of the song was loved. The song has garnered positive reviews since its release on Monday.
Written by Sethi and Fazal Abbas, the composition has been done by Sethi and Xulfi. The music has been produced by Abdullah Siddiqui and Xulfi.
The internet sprung into action immediately after Sethi and Gill's soothing new song left the music buffs rocked and thrilled with their latest composition.
Raining them with compliments, the majority are heaping praises of Coke Studio latest track and have crowned the song 'melodious'.
Coke studio new song is released and I'm just out of words, what a remarkable work has been done in the video and music.
Link: https://t.co/dUhFaggthh#Pasoori— ماہین (@mahiivey) February 7, 2022
Ali Sethi X Shae Gill, couldn't have asked for better! <33
also, I'm in love with the whole vibe and set of #pasoori ???? #cokestudio14 pic.twitter.com/sU7FpWSGR7— لاریب (@itslarayx) February 7, 2022
Cokestudio is not coming slow this time. Another masterpiece! #pasoori #CokeStudioSeason14February 7, 2022
Ali Sethi and Shae Gill just nailed it— Alishba (@alishbahaha_) February 7, 2022
YAAR I CAN DIE FOR ALI SETHI FR. HE'S SUCH A BABYYYY I LOVE HIM SO MUCH kskssk <3 and shae gill is my queen this song was on loop on Spotify but now after watching video im obsessed with #Pasoori ????????
✨ shae gill x ali sethi ✨pic.twitter.com/5Mx3FRqscv— soja cat (@xxqxb) February 7, 2022
Earlier, Coke Studio 14 released 'Neray Neray Vas’ featuring Soch band and Butt Brothers. Written by Adnan Dhool and Butt Brothers, music has been arranged and produced by Action Zain and Xulfi.
‘Neray Neray Vas’ — Coke Studio drops ... 07:27 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
KARACHI – Coke Studio 14 on Tuesday released its latest music offering 'Neray Neray Vas’ featuring Soch ...
