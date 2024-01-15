Search

Amitabh Bachchan buys plot near Ram Temple where once stood the historic Babri Mosque

08:43 PM | 15 Jan, 2024
Amitabh Bachchan buys plot near Ram Temple where once stood the historic Babri Mosque
As inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya approaches on January 22, a wave of anticipation engulfs India, drawing in not just devotees but also prominent figures like Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. As reported by The Hindustan Times, Bachchan has chosen to become a permanent part of this historic city by acquiring a plot of land for a new residence.

Bachchan's chosen site lies within the 7-star development, The Sarayu, along the Sarayu River. This prime location, developed by Mumbai-based real estate firm The House of Abhinandan Lodha, offers the homeowner scenic beauty and the convenience of being just 15 minutes from the soon-to-be-inaugurated temple. The cost of this "10,000 square feet" piece of land, according to the report, is INR145 million.

Bachchan's enthusiasm for this new venture is palpable. "Ayodhya holds a special place in my heart," he shared. He described his future home as "the start of a heartfelt journey into the soul of Ayodhya," where tradition and modernity embrace, creating a tapestry that resonates deeply with him. "I am looking forward to building my home in the global spiritual capital," he concluded.

He joins a list of luminaries from across entertainment, politics, and business who have been invited to the Ram Temple's consecration ceremony, including icons like Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut. 

Ram Temple has been built at the place of Babri Mosque, which was demolished by Hindu extremists in 1992. India's Hindu fundamentalists say the mosque site was the birthplace of Lord Ram, and was holy to them long before Muslim Mughals razed a temple at the spot and built the Babri Mosque there in 1528. 

