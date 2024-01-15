Amitabh Bachchan buys plot near Ram Temple where once stood the historic Babri Mosque

As inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya approaches on January 22, a wave of anticipation engulfs India, drawing in not just devotees but also prominent figures like Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. As reported by The Hindustan Times, Bachchan has chosen to become a permanent part of this historic city by acquiring a plot of land for a new residence.
Bachchan's chosen site lies within the 7-star development, The Sarayu, along the Sarayu River. This prime location, developed by Mumbai-based real estate firm The House of Abhinandan Lodha, offers the homeowner scenic beauty and the convenience of being just 15 minutes from the soon-to-be-inaugurated temple. The cost of this "10,000 square feet" piece of land, according to the report, is INR145 million.
Bachchan's enthusiasm for this new venture is palpable. "Ayodhya holds a special place in my heart," he shared. He described his future home as "the start of a heartfelt journey into the soul of Ayodhya," where tradition and modernity embrace, creating a tapestry that resonates deeply with him. "I am looking forward to building my home in the global spiritual capital," he concluded.
He joins a list of luminaries from across entertainment, politics, and business who have been invited to the Ram Temple's consecration ceremony, including icons like Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut.
Ram Temple has been built at the place of Babri Mosque, which was demolished by Hindu extremists in 1992. India's Hindu fundamentalists say the mosque site was the birthplace of Lord Ram, and was holy to them long before Muslim Mughals razed a temple at the spot and built the Babri Mosque there in 1528.
Pakistani currency continues its upward trajectory against US dollar, and other currencies in open-market.
On Tuesday, US dollar was quoted at 279.9 for buying and 282.15 for selling.
Euro comes down at 303.5 for buying and 306 for selling while new rate of the British Pound stands at 353 for buying, and 356.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.9
|282.15
|Euro
|EUR
|303.5
|306
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74
|74.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.85
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|746.24
|754.24
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.5
|209.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.2
|39.6
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.2
|41.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.87
|36.22
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.4
|919.4
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.2
|177.2
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.15
|27.45
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|728.8
|736.8
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.08
|77.78
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.5
|210.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.28
|27.58
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.12
|331.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.03
|8.18
KARACHI – The price of 24 karat gold per tola witnessed a rise of Rs450, reaching Rs217,900, as opposed to its last trading day value of Rs217,450.
Similarly, the cost of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs386, reaching Rs186,814 from Rs186,428.
The prices for 10 grams of 22 karat gold also experienced an upward shift, reaching Rs171,246 from Rs170,893, according to the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association.
Contrastingly, the prices for silver remained unchanged, with the cost per tola and ten grams remaining steady at Rs2,650 and Rs2,271.94, respectively.
In the international market, the price of gold increased by $7, rising to $2,075 from $2,068, as reported by the Association.
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.