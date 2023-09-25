Ali Zafar to create World Cup 2023 anthem

Renowned Pakistani singer and actor Ali Zafar has announced creating a song for the World Cup in response to the strong demands of fans as the official anthem did not go well with the netizens.

In a video message recently released on the social networking site, X, Ali Zafar expressed his gratitude to everyone who has placed their trust and confidence in him.

Regarding the need to create an exceptional song for the upcoming World Cup 2023 in India, he shared that he has an idea that can lead to the creation of a masterful piece.

“However, to make this song a masterpiece, it is essential for all of you to join in. This is because we all understand how few opportunities the Pakistani nation has for celebration in life, and cricket is a sport where the common people feel blessed by the success of the Pakistani team.

“Therefore, I am now extending an invitation to new composers, lyricists, and producers to collaborate with me on this project. But to be part of this venture, you must watch the mentioned video where I have outlined the complete process of creating the song,” said Ali Zafar.

Hello all,



Firstly thank you for the love and faith.



Keeping in mind your thoughts and wishes for the World Cup cricket anthem, I have an idea on how we can create a masterpiece together. Check out the link below.



It's an exciting experiment that can work wonders if done… pic.twitter.com/HqLyJxdSEE — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) September 24, 2023

Furthermore, it’s worth noting that whether it’s the Pakistan Super League (PSL) or any major cricket competition, the general public often feels disappointed by the official anthems. This is precisely why iconic singer Ali Zafar comes to mind, as he previously composed an immensely popular song for the PSL, which resonated with people not only in Pakistan but also globally.