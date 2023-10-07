Yumna Zaidi bags two awards at LSA 2023

Lollywood diva Yumna Zaidi never fails to impress fans with her impeccable acting skills and beautiful looks.

Climbing up the ladder of success, the Sinf e Aahan actor's hard work and charismatic persona are the reasons why her fans have fallen head over heels for her.

Yesterday, the dazzling Lux Style Awards for 2023 dazzled the Expo Centre Karachi with its grandeur. This glamorous soirée was masterfully hosted by a quartet of entertainment luminaries: Saba Qamar, Fahad Mustafa, Ahmed Ali Butt, and Durefishan Saleem. The night was ablaze with stars as beloved artists claimed the coveted silver statuettes, making it an evening to remember for fans and industry insiders alike.

Zaidi made history by sweeping two prestigious awards in one night. Her captivating portrayal of Bakhtawar earned her both the Best TV Female Actor and Critics' and Viewers' Choice awards, a testament to her unparalleled skill and versatility as an artist.



Taking to Instagram, she shared the exciting news with her fans and expressed her gratitude saying "Be strong , Be fearless, Be beautiful, and be “Bakhtawar” possibilities will make their ways themselves , absolutely honoured to awarded twice last night for “Bakhtawar” Thank @luxstylepk Jury and my lovely viewers and fans all around the globe."

Her legion of followers flooded the comment section with well wishes and praise.

She was recently seen in Raaz-e-Ulfat Dil Na Umeed To Nahi, Ishq-e-Laa, Bakhtawar, and Tere Bin.