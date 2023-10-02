Bonjour Paris! Yumna Zaidi nails the classic french girl look in Paris

Setting Instagram on fire, Yumna Zaidi, the A-list actor, transported her 8.1 million followers to the enchanting streets of Paris with a series of captivating photos from her recent European escapade.
On a delightful Sunday, she graced her Instagram handle with these mesmerizing snapshots. Against the backdrop of the iconic Eiffel Tower, she effortlessly embodied the essence of a classic French girl. Her attire, a cream-coloured jumpsuit paired with a matching overcoat, exuded elegance and sophistication.
To complete the ensemble, she chose matching strappy heels, an ivory sling bag, and a timeless red pout. Her hair tied in a low knot and adorned with dainty hoops added to the Parisian charm. However, what truly elevated the look was a bunch of roses, the quintessential accessory of a French girl.
Unsurprisingly, the post went viral, garnering immense love from thousands of social media users, who flooded it with likes and comments.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-02/1696252485-4387.jpeg
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-02/1696252489-3774.jpeg
She was recently seen in Raaz-e-Ulfat Dil Na Umeed To Nahi, Ishq-e-Laa, Sinf-e-Aahan, Bakhtawar, and Tere Bin.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 2, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.5
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79.25
|80
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.25
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|765.1
|773.1
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|36.74
|37.09
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.79
|41.19
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.46
|3.57
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.63
|1.71
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|945.27
|954.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.58
|176.58
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.31
|770.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.01
|325.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,800 on Monday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 173,870.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Karachi
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Quetta
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Attock
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Multan
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,400
