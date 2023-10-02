Bonjour Paris! Yumna Zaidi nails the classic french girl look in Paris

Setting Instagram on fire, Yumna Zaidi, the A-list actor, transported her 8.1 million followers to the enchanting streets of Paris with a series of captivating photos from her recent European escapade.

On a delightful Sunday, she graced her Instagram handle with these mesmerizing snapshots. Against the backdrop of the iconic Eiffel Tower, she effortlessly embodied the essence of a classic French girl. Her attire, a cream-coloured jumpsuit paired with a matching overcoat, exuded elegance and sophistication.

To complete the ensemble, she chose matching strappy heels, an ivory sling bag, and a timeless red pout. Her hair tied in a low knot and adorned with dainty hoops added to the Parisian charm. However, what truly elevated the look was a bunch of roses, the quintessential accessory of a French girl.

Unsurprisingly, the post went viral, garnering immense love from thousands of social media users, who flooded it with likes and comments.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-02/1696252485-4387.jpeg

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-10-02/1696252489-3774.jpeg

She was recently seen in Raaz-e-Ulfat Dil Na Umeed To Nahi, Ishq-e-Laa, Sinf-e-Aahan, Bakhtawar, and Tere Bin.