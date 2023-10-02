Search

PSX responds positively to decreasing petrol prices, strengthening rupee

05:02 PM | 2 Oct, 2023
PSX responds positively to decreasing petrol prices, strengthening rupee
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday witnessed positive trend on Monday as KSE-100 index gained over 394 points. 

The positive sentiments were observed in stock market after the federal government announced a cut in petrol and diesel prices. Last week, the government reduced the petrol and diesel prices by Rs8 and Rs11 per litre after the hit all-time high mark.  

It also follows a significant recovery made by the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar. PKR has gained +7.1% or Rs20.3 against dollar since Sep 5, 2023. Today’s closing in interbank market has been recorded as Rs286.76.

The index reached 46,627.08, up 0.85pc, when the trading closed. It witnessed a high level of 46,704.63 points during intraday trading session before closing at 46,232.59 points.

Major activity was witnessed in shares of WorldCall Telecom Limited, Cnergyico PK Limited, Oil and Gas Development Company Limited, Pakistan Petroleum Limited, First Prudential Modaraba and BankIslami Pakistan Limited.

The top advancers of the day include First Punjab Modaraba, Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Limited, Hala Enterprises Limited, and First Prudential Modaraba. PICIC Insurance Limited, SME Leasing Limited, Ashfaq Textile Mills Limited and Habib Insurance Company Limited are among the top four losers. 

05:24 PM | 2 Oct, 2023

09:03 AM | 2 Oct, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 2, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 2, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.6 286.65
Euro EUR 302 305
UK Pound Sterling GBP 351.5 354
U.A.E Dirham AED 79.25 80
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.25 76
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 765.1 773.1
Canadian Dollar CAD 211 213
China Yuan CNY 36.74 37.09
Danish Krone DKK 40.79 41.19
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 37.93 38.28
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.63 1.71
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 945.27 954.27
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.62 63.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.58 176.58
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.87 28.17
Omani Riyal OMR 762.31 770.31
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 80.69 81.39
Singapore Dollar SGD 208 210
Swedish Korona SEK 26.62 26.92
Swiss Franc CHF 323.01 325.51
Thai Bhat THB 8.12 8.27

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 2, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,800 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 173,870.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 2 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Karachi PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Islamabad PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Peshawar PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Quetta PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Sialkot PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Attock PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Gujranwala PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Jehlum PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Multan PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Bahawalpur PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Gujrat PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Nawabshah PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Chakwal PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Hyderabad PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Nowshehra PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Sargodha PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Faisalabad PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400
Mirpur PKR 202,800 PKR 2,400

