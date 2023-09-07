Pakistani rupee continues recovery against US dollar, gains Rs1.48 in interbank trade

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee continued to show recovery in the interbank market, extending its gains against the dollar by Rs1.48 on Thursday.

In early-hour trading, the local currency was being quoted at 305.5 as PKR appreciated after hitting its record low against the greenback.

Rupee continued its upward trajectory against the dollar and closed at 306.98 against the US dollar.

The development comes as Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir assured business community of transparency in the exchange rate and bringing currency exchanges into tax net.

He assured that money exchanges would be brought under the purview of taxation, fostering transparency in dollar exchange and interbank rates.