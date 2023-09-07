Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain being observed today amid tight security

KARACHI – Muslims across Pakistan are observing Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussein (RA) – the grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) - and other martyrs of Karbala tragedy on Thursday.

Mourning processions are being taken out across Pakistan including Lahore, Karachi, Quetta, and Peshawar while strict security measures are in place countrywide to prevent any untoward situation.

Chehlum or Arba’een marks the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain and his 72 companions in Karbala by Yazidi forces.

In country's largest city Karachi, the central mourning procession will be taken out from Nishter Park and it will conclude at Hussainia Iranian Imambargah Kharadar. Numbers of the small procession will be joining it from different areas of the port city.

Routes leading to the route of the central procession were closed with containers while heavy contingent comprising police, Rangers and other security officials have been deputed along the route.

Similar security measures have been taken in Lahore where the annual Urs of Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhsh is also being observed. All private and state schools across Lahore, and Karachi are closed today.

Besides, mourning processions will also be taken out in Jaccobabad, Multan, Sargodha, Peshawar, Quetta and other cities of the country.