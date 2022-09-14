Public holiday in Lahore on Data Ganj Bakhsh's Urs

LAHORE – The City District Government has announced a local holiday on September 17 (Saturday) to mark the annual Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Baksh.

A notification read that a local holiday in Lahore District shall be observed on September 17, 2022, on account of 979th Annual Urs of Data Gunj Bakh RA.

It further added that holidays will be observed only at the District level and its subordinate offices located in the Lahore district.

Earlier, the Punjab cabinet discussed the security of Hazrat Imam’s Chehlum and urs of Data Ganj Bakhsh.

The provincial government also made special security arrangements and security officials have been deputed while surveillance cameras were installed to monitor the Urs celebrations.

Every year, a large number of devotees paid respects to the revered Sufi saint Ali bin Usman al Hajveri, also known as Data Ganj Bakhsh. People flocked the shrine as the three-day annual celebrations kicked off with the laying of a chaddar at the tomb.