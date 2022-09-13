Man detained in Saudi Arabia for performing Umrah for late Queen Elizabeth

RIYADH – A Yemeni man was arrested by Saudi authorities on Monday as he performed the Islamic pilgrimage to Makkah for Queen Elizabeth II, who died last week after reigning for 70 years.

Saudi police took action after online outrage against the man as his clip went viral. The man shared a video clip of himself standing at Islam's holiest site while dedicating his pilgrimage to the late British monarch.

He can be seen holding up a banner, reading (in Arabic): “Umrah for the soul of Queen Elizabeth II, we ask God to accept her in heaven and among the righteous.”

This Muslim man claims he has done 'Umrah' for the recently deceased British Queen Elizabeth II. It is being reported that he was arrested and is being questioned by Saudi police. pic.twitter.com/YPl3RsxMqN — 5Pillars (@5Pillarsuk) September 13, 2022

As the clip went viral, a number of social media users called for his arrest as the Islamic law does not permit Muslims to perform pilgrimage on behalf of deceased non-Muslims.

Some scholars also denounced the man’s ‘unIslamic act’ while others mentioned that making prayers for non-Muslims is allowed but raised objections on dedicating pilgrimage to non-believers.

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. Her son Charles is now monarch and will be known as King Charles III.

Earlier, a flood of condolences poured in from all corners of the world as Queen embodied the British nation's continuity and unity for an extended period.