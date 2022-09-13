Khalil ur Rehman Qamar clarifies situation over leaked audio scandal

Famed Pakistani screenwriter and author Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar is in the news for all the wrong reasons. The revered screenwriter was recently involved in a scandalous affair that landed him in hot waters.

According to media outlets, the Chand Pur Ka Chandoo director was allegedly involved in leaked audio between him and an unknown woman. However, Qamar came clean about the situation and denied any allegations that came his way.

The Pyarey Afzal writer is often seen in different controversies owing to his statements which he chooses not to discuss further yet this time, Qamar exclusively responded to the scandal to Pakistani anchor Basit Ali.

Speaking about the issue Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar said, “I tell you Basit, you need to understand one thing, I am giving the first and last interview regarding this leaked audio scandal. Nevertheless, I don’t give explanations. In the beginning, when I raised my voice against feminists, they didn’t talk to me and avoided me but they planted programs to insult me, a popular anchor (Aamir Liaquat) insulted me, may his soul rest in peace, as he apologized later on. I was disturbed after the controversies, my friend Rashid Khawaja came to me and suggested that I have to face these things after messing with the feminists.”

Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar further explained, “I’m a sinful person but I work for my betterment with each passing day. Only Allah knows who I am, this audio was leaked 3 years ago but it didn’t make noise at that time, after 3 years, they re-launched it and tried to give it hype, Basit, I can’t stand with a corrupt lot in my country and stand with my notion, I am fighting on many fronts but I think I’m chosen and will face such plotting against me, now they are doing character assassination, you can easily script and mix my audio with anyone, next time if you make audio please add the unmarried girl in the audio, at least do that, also I didn’t even know who am I was talking to, either I was talking to a makeup artist or a crew guy."

Qamar suggested that he is standing tall against corruption and pseudo-feminism.

On the work front, Qamar last wrote Meray Paas Tum Ho which received the best-ever TV ratings and went on to become the best-ever ranked drama in the history of the Pakistani drama industry.