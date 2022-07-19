Khalil ur Rehman Qamar says he won't forgive Mahira Khan (DP Exclusive)

Revered Pakistani scriptwriter and author Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar is often under scrutiny for his unapologetic statements.

During an exclusive interview with Daily Pakistan, the writer said his latest project, "London Nahi Jaunga", will change feminists' perception about him. He claimed that “the true spirit of feminism is bein misconstrued.”

Qamar was flaked for stating that he “knows women’s problems and believes his films carry an important message about women empowerment”. Despite his unsettling views on feminism, the Muhabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai writer confessed that “the feminists or women that cry for safety and security are indeed suffering.”

Another mindblowing confession that the Mera Naam Yousuf Hai writer made was that “he doesn’t like to be labelled a writer "justifying that all of his art is bestowed upon him by Almighty.”

In response to a question, Qamar praised Faisal Qureshi for his gifted talent of acting and said that “Boota From Toba Tek Singh was just a breakthrough that he deserved”. He said he had nothing to do with Qureshi’s success.

The writer also talked about his experience working on films and their success at the box office.

Clearing the air about Sohail Warraich’s comments regarding Qamar’s screenwriting and his public opinions, he showed indifference to the remarks and stayed true to his stance.

“Mehdi Hassan, Noor Jehan, Muhammad Rafi, Rahet Fateh Ali Khan are some of my favorite singers,” the Kaaf Kangana director stated when asked about musicians and legends.

Qamar also suggested that he will not make peace with Mahira Khan over her "insensitive" statements against Firdaus Jamal.

Qamar is one of the polarizing figures in the Pakistani industry. The scriptwriter gained popularity for Pyarey Afzal, Sadqay Tumhare and Mere Pass Tum Ho.

While many appreciate his work, there are some who do not like his views on certain sensitive issues. Clearly, Qamar is one of the few people who isn’t afraid of speaking their mind.