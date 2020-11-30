Woman gives birth to a baby with Covid-19 antibodies

SINGAPORE – A woman who contracted the coronavirus during pregnancy has given birth to a baby boy with antibodies against the novel virus. The baby was born this month without Covid-19.

The woman named Celine Ng-Chan, 31, was 10 weeks pregnant when she found out she was infected with the coronavirus after she visited Europe in March.

Celine said it’s very interesting, my paediatrician said my COVID-19 antibodies are gone but Aldrin(the infant) has COVID-19 antibodies.

My doctor suspects I have transferred my COVID-19 antibodies to him during my pregnancy, she added.

Earlier the woman Ng-Chan had been mildly ill from the disease and was discharged from hospital after two-and-a-half weeks.

The active virus has not been found in samples of fluid around the baby in the womb or in breast milk.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says it is not yet known whether a pregnant woman with Covid-19 can pass the virus to her foetus or baby during pregnancy or delivery. WHO advises pregnant women to take precautions to protect themselves against Covid-19, and report possible symptoms.