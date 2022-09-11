Pakistan to observe day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani government has announced a day of state mourning on September 12 on the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

“Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has given approval to a proposal of observing a day of mourning over the demise of the Queen of the United Kingdom. September 12 (Monday) will be observed as the day of mourning in Pakistan,” Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said in a statement on Sunday.

The cabinet division has been directed to take further necessary steps for the proceedings, reports said.

The Pakistan High Commission in London also shared a tweet saying: “To express solidarity with the government and people of the United Kingdom on the sad demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Pakistan will observe a national day of mourning on 12 Sept. 2022. During the day, Pakistan’s flag will be lowered to half-mast throughout the country.”

PM Shehbaz earlier remembered the Queen as ‘extraordinary’. "I’m deeply grieved at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," he said in a recent social media post after the 96-year-old breathed her last on September 8.

The premier added that Islamabad joins the UK and other Commonwealth nations in mourning her death.

Pakistan’s neighbour India today observed a day of mourning for the late Queen with flags lowered to half-staff on all government buildings. Official entertainment events were also canceled “as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

Flags atop Indian Parliament, President House, Red Fort and other government offices in New Delhi were lowered. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called Elizabeth “a stalwart of our times.”

Queen’s funeral will be held on Monday, September 19 at 1000 GMT, reports said. Condolences pour in after Britain’s longest-serving monarch passed away at Balmoral Castle, Scotland on Thursday.

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin began a six-hour journey from her home in the Scottish Highlands to Edinburgh on Sunday as crowds paid tribute to the monarch who reigned for 7 decades.