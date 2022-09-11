Yashma Gill treats fans with viral 'Kala Chashma' video

Lollywood's gorgeous diva Yashma Gill knows how to steal hearts whether with her brilliant performances in films and drama serials or with her luxurious lifestyle.

The Pyar Ke Sadqay actress recently shared a video with fans and followers exuding charm and effervescence.

Vibing to the popular Indian song Kala Chashma, the Do Tola Pyar actress presented her own version of the song with casual dancing and swaying in sync with the upbeat number.

Donning a white polka-dotted shirt with a square-shaped neckline paired with black pants, Gill kept her makeup subtle but with a bold red lip to exude elegance.

The TikTok video garnered 11k+ likes.

On the work front, Gill was last seen in Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, Azmaish, and Bebaak for which she received praise from netizens and critics.