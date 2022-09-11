Yashma Gill treats fans with viral 'Kala Chashma' video

Noor Fatima
05:51 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
Yashma Gill treats fans with viral 'Kala Chashma' video
Source: Yashma Gill (Instagram)
Share

Lollywood's gorgeous diva Yashma Gill knows how to steal hearts whether with her brilliant performances in films and drama serials or with her luxurious lifestyle.

The Pyar Ke Sadqay actress recently shared a video with fans and followers exuding charm and effervescence.

Vibing to the popular Indian song Kala Chashma, the Do Tola Pyar actress presented her own version of the song with casual dancing and swaying in sync with the upbeat number.

Donning a white polka-dotted shirt with a square-shaped neckline paired with black pants, Gill kept her makeup subtle but with a bold red lip to exude elegance.

@yashmagillofficial_ #katrina #katrinakaiff #katrinakaiffans #mundabilkul????‍♀️ #yashmagill #yashmagillofficial #yashma #desi #trending #tiktok #sohni ♬ original sound - Harry

The TikTok video garnered 11k+ likes.

On the work front, Gill was last seen in Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, Azmaish, and Bebaak for which she received praise from netizens and critics.

Yashma Gill wins hearts with latest video 03:42 PM | 6 Sep, 2022

Lollywood diva Yashma Gill is undoubtedly one of the beautiful faces in our entertainment industry and in addition to ...

More From This Category
Here’s all you need to know about prize money ...
09:47 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
Hira Mani recreates dialogues of Indian movie in ...
09:21 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
TIFF22: Sajal Aly strikes a pose with Imran ...
07:31 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
Rakhi Sawant surprises fans with drastic wardrobe ...
08:52 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
Naimal Khawar looks breathtaking in latest ...
07:08 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
PAKvSL: Lahore holds Pakistan’s biggest ...
05:23 PM | 11 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hira Mani recreates dialogues of Indian movie in hilarious BTS video
09:21 PM | 11 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr