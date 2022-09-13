Jemima Goldsmith is a 'half Pakistani'

The former wife of Pakistani politician Imran Khan, Jemima Goldsmith made a surprising statement at an International Film Festival in Toronto.

Goldsmith was present at the award show to talk about her film What’s Love Got To Do With It? and revealed that she and her children are ‘half Pakistani.’

Goldsmith passed these statements when she was asked about her inspiration behind the movie. She said that she lived in Pakistan for ten years, and her sons were born there. Jemima said that the movie is inspired by the Pakistani culture that she witnessed during her time in the country.

Moreover, Goldsmith announced to auction the private screening of her movie ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It? to help the flood victims in Pakistan.

“All the characters in the film are definitely people I’ve met along the way.”



Writer and producer @Jemima_Khan shares what inspired her to write the film at the World Premiere of WHAT’S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT? #TIFF22 pic.twitter.com/HDlsJTRgJM — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) September 10, 2022

Goldsmith married Khan in 1993 when she was 21 only, and he was 43. The marriage suffered after a political smear campaign against her after Khan entered politics. The couple parted ways and the children went to stay with their mother, Goldsmith.