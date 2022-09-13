Jemima Goldsmith is a 'half Pakistani'

Noor Fatima
08:56 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
Jemima Goldsmith is a 'half Pakistani'
Source: jemima goldsmith (Instagram)
Share

The former wife of Pakistani politician Imran Khan, Jemima Goldsmith made a surprising statement at an International Film Festival in Toronto.

Goldsmith was present at the award show to talk about her film What’s Love Got To Do With It? and revealed that she and her children are ‘half Pakistani.’ 

Goldsmith passed these statements when she was asked about her inspiration behind the movie. She said that she lived in Pakistan for ten years, and her sons were born there. Jemima said that the movie is inspired by the Pakistani culture that she witnessed during her time in the country.

Moreover, Goldsmith announced to auction the private screening of her movie ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It? to help the flood victims in Pakistan. 

Goldsmith married Khan in 1993 when she was 21 only, and he was 43. The marriage suffered after a political smear campaign against her after Khan entered politics. The couple parted ways and the children went to stay with their mother, Goldsmith.

TIFF22: Sajal Aly strikes a pose with Imran ... 07:31 PM | 11 Sep, 2022

ONTARIO – Pakistani actor Sajal Aly, whose latest movie – What's Love Got To Do With It? – was ...

More From This Category
‘36 Number’: Meera set to expose sexual ...
10:46 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
Man detained in Saudi Arabia for performing Umrah ...
08:21 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
With icecream in one hand, Aymen Saleem says ...
10:21 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
Khalil ur Rehman Qamar clarifies situation over ...
09:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
Noor Zafar Khan trolled for posting bold picture ...
11:15 PM | 13 Sep, 2022
Injured Shaheen Shah Afridi gears up for comeback ...
05:14 PM | 13 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
‘36 Number’: Meera set to expose sexual harassers in her upcoming movie project
10:46 PM | 13 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr