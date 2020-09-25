NEPRA approves Rs 1.62 per unit hike in power tariff
09:19 AM | 25 Sep, 2020
ISLAMABAD - National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Friday has approved to increase power tariff Rs 1.62 per unit.
According to media details, the hike in power tariff will impose an additional burden of Rs 165 billion on electricity consumers.
NEPRA’s decision came on account of two quarterly adjustments from October 2019 to March 2020.
According to the decision, price of electricity has been raised by Rs 1.62 per unit.
NEPRA’s decision to increase the power tariff will be implemented after a notification issued by the government.
The decision will not apply to K-Electric users.
