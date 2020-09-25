Fire gutted cloth store in Lahore’s Anarkali Bazar
09:57 AM | 25 Sep, 2020
Share
LAHORE –A readymade garments store was gutted by massive fire which broke out in a three-storey building located in Anarkali Bazar in Lahore on late Thursday night.
According to media details, the fire broke out at the third floor of a three-storey building due to short circuit.
Rescue teams reached the spot and brought the fire under control.
No loss of life was reported in the incident.
However, readymade garments, cloth and other valuables worth millions of rupees were destroyed.
- ‘Essentials of Modern/New Marketing’ book by Kotler Impact Inc. ...11:12 PM | 25 Sep, 2020
- TikTok star Marvi Chaudhry booked in Islamabad man’s murder case10:50 PM | 25 Sep, 2020
- UN speech — PM Imran cautions world against rising tide of ...09:27 PM | 25 Sep, 2020
- PM Imran reaffirms Pakistan’s unwavering support to Afghan peace ...08:58 PM | 25 Sep, 2020
- Faisal Iqbal cleared to rejoin Balochistan cricket team08:20 PM | 25 Sep, 2020
Sonam Kapoor opens up about dealing with PCOS
04:56 PM | 25 Sep, 2020
- Pakistani celebrities offer their respects to Dean Jones04:27 PM | 25 Sep, 2020
- Nimra Ali: Pakistan's new social media sensation04:08 PM | 25 Sep, 2020
- Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich break up 2 months after engagement11:33 AM | 25 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020