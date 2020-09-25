CAA issues new travel advisory to counter COVID-19 
10:33 AM | 25 Sep, 2020
CAA issues new travel advisory to counter COVID-19 
KARACHI - The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a new travel advisory for passengers travelling abroad from Pakistan which will remain in force till December 31.

According to CAA spokesperson, passengers will have to install the Coronavirus Tracking mobile application which has been uploaded the Tracking App Plus track to Google Play Store, whether they board abroad or arrive home.

CAA officials say passengers will upload their Coronavirus-related data to the Pass Track mobile app or website before the trip, and passengers will be monitored through the mobile app during quarantine days.

Upon arrival, passengers from COVID-19 affected Category B countries will also have to submit the old coronavirus test result within 96 hours.

