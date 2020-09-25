CAA issues new travel advisory to counter COVID-19
Share
KARACHI - The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued a new travel advisory for passengers travelling abroad from Pakistan which will remain in force till December 31.
According to CAA spokesperson, passengers will have to install the Coronavirus Tracking mobile application which has been uploaded the Tracking App Plus track to Google Play Store, whether they board abroad or arrive home.
CAA officials say passengers will upload their Coronavirus-related data to the Pass Track mobile app or website before the trip, and passengers will be monitored through the mobile app during quarantine days.
Upon arrival, passengers from COVID-19 affected Category B countries will also have to submit the old coronavirus test result within 96 hours.
- ‘Essentials of Modern/New Marketing’ book by Kotler Impact Inc. ...11:12 PM | 25 Sep, 2020
- TikTok star Marvi Chaudhry booked in Islamabad man’s murder case10:50 PM | 25 Sep, 2020
- UN speech — PM Imran cautions world against rising tide of ...09:27 PM | 25 Sep, 2020
- PM Imran reaffirms Pakistan’s unwavering support to Afghan peace ...08:58 PM | 25 Sep, 2020
- Faisal Iqbal cleared to rejoin Balochistan cricket team08:20 PM | 25 Sep, 2020
- Pakistani celebrities offer their respects to Dean Jones04:27 PM | 25 Sep, 2020
- Nimra Ali: Pakistan's new social media sensation04:08 PM | 25 Sep, 2020
- Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich break up 2 months after engagement11:33 AM | 25 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020