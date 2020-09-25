Indian troops kill two Kashmiri youth in IIOJK
10:58 AM | 25 Sep, 2020
SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their continued state terrorism martyred two Kashmiri youth in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) today (Friday).
According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the youth were killed by troops during a cordon and search operation in Bijbehara area of the , Islamabad district.
Two persons were critically injured after explosive material of Indian troops went off in Bijbehara operation site.
The troops also launched cordon and search operations in Shopian, Pulwama and Budgam districts.
