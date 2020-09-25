FIR filed against Anurag Kashyap after actor Payal Ghosh accuses him of rape

A first information report (FIR) has been filed against Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap after actor Payal Ghosh accused him of sexual harassing her in 2013, reported Hindustan Times.

The starlet and her lawyer Nitin Satpute arrived at Versova police station on Tuesday night to register the FIR.

According to a police official, the FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code Sections 376 (I) (rape), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty,), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 342 (wrongful confinement).

The complaint registered by the actor alleges that the director raped her at her house on Yari Road in 2013.

Payal’s lawyer Nitin Satpute said, “An FIR has been lodged for rape, wrongful restraint, wrongful confinement and outraging the modesty of a woman. The statement of the victim has been recorded.”

In a recent interview and a subsequent tweet, Ghosh claimed that the director did some objectionable things during the shooting of Bombay Velvet, reported Hindustan Times.

"Anurag Kashyap has forced himself on me and extremely badly. Prime Minister Modi, kindly take action and let the country see the demon behind this creative guy. I am aware that it can harm me and my security is at risk. Please help," Ghosh Tweeted.

Following this, Kashyap posted a series of Tweets in which he denied all the allegations levelled against him and called them “baseless”. The film-maker’s lawyers subsequently issued an official statement denying all accusations as well.

Kashyap has denied all allegations levelled against him. He has also received support from several Bollywood celebrities, including Tapsee Pannu, Mahie Gill Radhika Apte and Sayani Gupta. Even his ex-wife Kalki Koechlin released a statement in favour of him.