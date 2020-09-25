Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich break up 2 months after engagement

Demi Lovato’s whirlwind romance with her fiancé, actor Max Ehrich, has come to end.

According to People, the couple have broken off their engagement.

"It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers," a source told the magazine. "They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together."

The pair got engaged back in July and recently celebrated their sixth month anniversary.

“I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage," Demi wrote on Instagram.

The duo’s short-lived romance started off back in March when they were self-quarantining together at Demi’s L.A. home.

Both the celebs have yet to publicly announce the break up and it's still unknown when and why they decided to go their separate ways.

