SC conducts suo motu hearing of APS incident, orders to public report 
Web Desk
12:29 PM | 25 Sep, 2020
SC conducts suo motu hearing of APS incident, orders to public report 
Share

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan has ordered to take strict action against the responsible persons of the tragic Army Public School (APS) Peshawar incident and directed to public the report.

During the suo motu hearing of the APS incident, parents of the martyred children appeared before the apex court and maintained that only the accountability of higher officials will fix the system.

They maintained that “The incident was not an act of terrorism but a target killing as all students were gathered in one hall with planning..”

The attorney general submitted reply in the court over the inquiry commission report and said every possible action against the responsible persons is being taken.

The court adjourned the for one month and remarked that the entire nation feels the grief of the APS incident and ordered to initiate the action from top officials to avoid such incidents in future. 

More From This Category
TikTok star Marvi Chaudhry booked in Islamabad ...
10:50 PM | 25 Sep, 2020
PM Imran reaffirms Pakistan’s unwavering ...
08:58 PM | 25 Sep, 2020
Minor among two injured in Indian troops firing ...
07:23 PM | 25 Sep, 2020
‘Salam Kissan’ wins the “Best Digital ...
07:08 PM | 25 Sep, 2020
Pakistani cop resigns after boss ridicules him as ...
06:33 PM | 25 Sep, 2020
Proud to be called Pakistan Army spox, says ...
05:41 PM | 25 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sonam Kapoor opens up about dealing with PCOS
04:56 PM | 25 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr