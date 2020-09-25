SC conducts suo motu hearing of APS incident, orders to public report 

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan has ordered to take strict action against the responsible persons of the tragic Army Public School (APS) Peshawar incident and directed to public the report.

During the suo motu hearing of the APS incident, parents of the martyred children appeared before the apex court and maintained that only the accountability of higher officials will fix the system.

They maintained that “The incident was not an act of terrorism but a target killing as all students were gathered in one hall with planning..”

The attorney general submitted reply in the court over the inquiry commission report and said every possible action against the responsible persons is being taken.

The court adjourned the for one month and remarked that the entire nation feels the grief of the APS incident and ordered to initiate the action from top officials to avoid such incidents in future.