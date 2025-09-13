PAKvIND: Wasim Akram predicts Pakistan could upset India in Dubai Clash

DUBAI – Cricket legend Wasim Akram hinted that Men in Green could pull off a stunning challenge against defending champions India in Sunday’s Asia Cup clash, their first meeting since two nuclear armed nations engaged in unprecedented clashes.

The high-voltage encounter already captured imagination of fans worldwide. Indian side, unbeaten in 18 of their last 21 T20s and fresh off a nine-wicket demolition of the UAE, are clear favourites. But Pakistan, riding the wave of their recent tri-series triumph over Afghanistan and the UAE, could spring a surprise.

Wasim said Sunday’s game will be competitive. India is strong, but Pakistan has momentum and confidence. He also stressed that patience is key for the young team under captain Salman Agha and coach Mike Hesson.

Akram raised concerns about Mohammad Haris’ unusual batting position and Pakistan’s bowling depth, but reserved special praise for India’s lethal bowlers Kuldeep, Varun, and Jasprit Bumrah, calling them “difficult to beat in any conditions.”

With tension high and stakes even higher, fans are bracing for a thrilling contest that could go down to the wire.

Pakistan vs India Asia Cup Squads

Pakistan: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Salman Agha (captain), Hasan Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem.

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Sanju Samson (wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav.