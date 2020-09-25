OPPO launches Enco W51 headphones with noise cancellation, wireless charging features

LAHORE - Hoping to connect users lives in a smarter way, OPPO launches a new entrant as part of its IoT strategy – OPPO Enco W51. OPPO Enco W51 is not just True Wireless headphones but are OPPO’s first active noise-cancelling truly wireless stereo (TWS) headphones.

These smart headphones are targeted specifically at the daily commuter market and are also equipped to perform ideally in any travel situation or windy environment. The headphones are available for PKR 17,999 and can be booked online on www.oppo.com/pk/bookonline.

Let’s see what all the buzz is about.

Dual Technology for Both Crystal-Clear Music and Calls

The OPPO Enco W51 headphone is another benchmark set that provides noise reduction for both calls and music. The true wireless experience is achieved by coordinating 6 microphones with a deep noise reduction algorithm. These are intelligently optimized to detect and reduce everyday noises allowing you to get an undisturbed listening experience.

Unique Wireless Charging Experience

With Qi wireless charging, users can charge the earphone box wirelessly by simply placing it on the charging mat allowing the music to flow easily and conveniently. OPPO’s fast charging is not exempted in these amazing headphone as it allows to listen 4 hours every day by charging once a week only. A 15-minute charge allows 9 hours of listening time while a full charge lasts 24 hours allowing you to bid farewell to low battery anxiety.

Bluetooth 5.0 Provides a Fast, Stable, and Smooth Experience

The OPPO Enco W51 headphones are powered by Bluetooth 5.0 technology for a faster and stable audio transmission. The headphones provide a stable connection up to 10 meters away for a smooth music experience and call even if your phone is not nearby. So, you don’t have to worry about staying close to your smartphone every time.

Innovative Design That Reflects Night and Day

Trendy and light-weight design is at the heart of OPPO. The OPPO Enco W51 comes in floral white with vivid texture showing cyclical light and shadow shifts to provide an ultimate stunning look. The combination of being tailor-made to fit in your ear with soft silicone tips lets you experience wearing air. You need to focus, only on the music.

IP54 Rated Dust and Water Resistance

Designed with perfection, the OPPO Enco W51 is certified for IP54 dust and water resistance. So, whether you are using it in the gym or outdoors, listen with peace of mind that you and your headphones are safe.

The OPPO Enco W51 is fine engineering only for your ears.