Hindus stage sit-in outside Indian embassy in Islamabad over mysterious death of 11 Pakistani Hindus in India
Share
ISLAMABAD – A large number of Hindus from across the country have staged sit-in in front of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad to protest against mysterious death of 11 Pakistani Hindus in Jodhpur state of India, last month.
According to media reports, members of Hindu community, led by Member National Assembly (MNA) and Patron-in-Chief Pakistan Hindu Council Dr Ramesh Kumar, reached the federal capital late last night from Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and various other parts of the country in a caravan and protested against the killings of Pakistani Hindus in India.
The participants of the sit-in chanted slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government.
They demanded a transparent inquiry into the tragic incident from the Indian government.
They also called upon the international community to provide them justice.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ramesh Kumar said India must immediately provide post mortem report and copy of First Information Report (FIR) of the incident to Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi.
- ‘Essentials of Modern/New Marketing’ book by Kotler Impact Inc. ...11:12 PM | 25 Sep, 2020
- TikTok star Marvi Chaudhry booked in Islamabad man’s murder case10:50 PM | 25 Sep, 2020
- UN speech — PM Imran cautions world against rising tide of ...09:27 PM | 25 Sep, 2020
- PM Imran reaffirms Pakistan’s unwavering support to Afghan peace ...08:58 PM | 25 Sep, 2020
- Faisal Iqbal cleared to rejoin Balochistan cricket team08:20 PM | 25 Sep, 2020
- Pakistani celebrities offer their respects to Dean Jones04:27 PM | 25 Sep, 2020
- Nimra Ali: Pakistan's new social media sensation04:08 PM | 25 Sep, 2020
- Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich break up 2 months after engagement11:33 AM | 25 Sep, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020