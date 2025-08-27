COAS Asim Munir, Iranian army chief pledge joint action against terrorism

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir and Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Major General Seyed Abdolrahim Mousavi have vowed to make joint efforts to eradicate terrorism.

Both army chiefs held a telephonic conversation wherein Maj Gen Mousavi emphasized that Iran is prepared to work jointly to eradicate terrorism in the region and secure their shared borders.

According to Iranian media, he stressed the necessity of ensuring security along the Iran-Pakistan frontier and noted: “Unfortunately, the activities of terrorist groups on both sides of the border have increased. We are ready to cooperate to eliminate terrorism in the region and safeguard the common border.”

The Iranian army chief also appreciated Pakistan’s positions and support for Iran during the recent 12-day war.

“We expect that, through this bilateral cooperation, practical action will be taken against terrorists. Some measures have been taken in the past, but they need to be strengthened, and shortcomings must be overcome,” Iranian media reports quoted Maj Gen Mousavi as having said.

He also extended condolences to the people of Pakistan over the losses and damages caused by recent floods, adding: “Any assistance within the capability of Iran’s Armed Forces will be provided with honor for our dear brothers in Pakistan.”

Field Marshal Asim Munir thanked his Iranian counterpart for his sympathy toward the Pakistani nation and offered condolences over the martyrdom of Iranian security forces in recent terrorist attacks in Sistan and Baluchestan, Southeastern Iran.

The Pakistan Army chief stressed: “We are in full agreement with you on border security. The Pakistan-Iran border must be turned into one of friendship, brotherhood, and economic development, and we will certainly achieve this through joint cooperation.”