Babar Azam, Rizwan not fit for T20 format, Mickey Arthur says

KARACHI – Former Pakistan head coach and team director Mickey Arthur has voiced his concerns over the suitability of star batters Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan in the T20 format of the game.

In a recent interview with a private television channel, Arthur acknowledged the talent of both players but suggested that T20 cricket has evolved, and the duo may no longer fit the demands of modern-day T20 strategies.

“Babar and Rizwan are both excellent cricketers,” Arthur said. “But the game has changed. They are not suited to the current dynamics of T20 cricket.”

Arthur also commended the current head coach of the Pakistan team, Mike Hesson, highlighting his clear vision and strategic approach.

He noted that both Hesson and all-rounder Salman Ali Agha aim to execute a specific game plan that aligns with contemporary cricketing trends.

Notably, both Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were left out of the recently announced squad for the upcoming Asia Cup T20 tournament — a decision that has sparked discussions among fans and analysts.

Earlier this month, the Men’s National Selection Committee announced Pakistan squads for the upcoming T20I tri-series and Asia Cup scheduled to take place in the UAE from 29 August to 28 September.

The tri-series, featuring Afghanistan, Pakistan and UAE will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium from 29 August to 7 September.

The eight-team ACC Asia Cup T20I tournament will be staged in Abu Dhabi and Dubai from 9 to 28 September. Pakistan are placed in Group ‘A’ alongside India, Oman and UAE.

17-member squad:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Waseem Jnr, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufyan Moqim.