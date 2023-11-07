Sindh govt announces 2 holidays in November

KARACHI - The provincial administration of country's southeastern region has announced two holidays in the province.

A notification shared by Government of Sindh said November 9 has officially been declared a public holiday to commemorate Iqbal Day.

Meanwhile, the caretaker setup also declared November 13 as a holiday for the Hindu community on the occasion of Diwali.

The notification said November 13 Monday will be holiday for Hindu community in all government offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of Sindh government.

Earlier, the government announced a public holiday on the 146th birthday of Allama Muhammad Iqbal. The public holiday for November 9 was suspended in previous years but ex-premier Shehbaz Sharif, reinstated it last year.