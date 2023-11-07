  

Search

Pakistan

Sindh govt announces 2 holidays in November

Web Desk
09:42 AM | 7 Nov, 2023
Sindh govt announces 2 holidays in November
Source: file photo

KARACHI - The provincial administration of country's southeastern region has announced two holidays in the province.

A notification shared by Government of Sindh said November 9 has officially been declared a public holiday to commemorate Iqbal Day.

Meanwhile, the caretaker setup also declared November 13 as a holiday for the Hindu community on the occasion of Diwali.

The notification said November 13 Monday will be holiday for Hindu community in all government offices, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of Sindh government.

Earlier, the government announced a public holiday on the 146th birthday of Allama Muhammad Iqbal. The public holiday for November 9 was suspended in previous years but ex-premier Shehbaz Sharif, reinstated it last year.

Iqbal Day: Govt announces public holiday on November 9

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

11:26 PM | 6 Nov, 2023

Experts ask govt to reconsider uniform tariff policy for tackling ...

11:11 PM | 6 Nov, 2023

Sindh, Balochistan on high alert after doctor's death from Congo virus

05:58 PM | 6 Nov, 2023

Banks to remain closed across Pakistan on November 9

07:51 PM | 5 Nov, 2023

Punjab residents can apply for arms licences as govt opens online ...

10:33 AM | 5 Nov, 2023

LG by-elections underway in 16 districts of Sindh

10:55 PM | 4 Nov, 2023

MDCAT 2023: KP govt says it will conduct fresh test

Advertisement

Latest

10:04 AM | 7 Nov, 2023

Two KP policemen martyred, 3 wounded in DI Khan terror attack

Horoscope

08:43 AM | 7 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 7 November, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee continues to move downwards as dollar demand rises; Check latest forex rates here

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in light of the rise in dollar demand for import payments.

The currency market of the crisis hit country witness a lot of buying of greenback for import payments. 

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

In the open market on Tuesday, the US dollar was quoted at 284.9 for buying and 287.65 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 306.5 for buying and 309 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 353  for buying, and 357 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 81.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 76.3.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 7 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 284.9 287.65
Euro EUR 306.5 309
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 357
U.A.E Dirham AED 81.25 82
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.3 77.1
Australian Dollar AUD 185 186.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 755.7 763.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 38.65 39.05
Danish Krone DKK 40.86 41.26
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.11 36.46
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.74 1.82
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 918.19 927.19
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.46 60.06
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.3 168.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.76 26.06
Omani Riyal OMR 734.36 742.36
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.62 78.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.38 25.68
Swiss Franc CHF 316.1 318.6
Thai Bhat THB 7.85 8

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices move down in Pakistan in line with global trend; Check latest rates here

KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed a marginal decline in Pakistan in line with downward trend in the international market. 

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 7 November 2023

On Tuesday, the price of a 24-karat gold single tola price plunged by Rs400 to close at Rs214,200. 

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs343 to settle at Rs183,642. 

22 Karat gold price for Tuesday stands at Rs198,824, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs189,788 and single tola of 18k gold hovers around Rs162,675.00.

In international market, the price of the precious commodity went down by $9 to close at $2003.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Karachi PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Islamabad PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Peshawar PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Quetta PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Sialkot PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Attock PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Gujranwala PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Jehlum PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Multan PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Bahawalpur PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Gujrat PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Nawabshah PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Chakwal PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Hyderabad PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Nowshehra PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Sargodha PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Faisalabad PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473
Mirpur PKR 214,200 PKR 2,473

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: