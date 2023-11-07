Wild dance by 'UCP students in a university event' draws online ire (See Videos)

LAHORE – Several clips of male and female students dancing during an event of a private university over the weekend were panned for being ‘vulgar’.
The videos posted online by a local journalist feature Pakistani girls dancing while wearing revealing dresses.
A local journalist who shared the clip online said the event was allegedly hosted by the University of Central Punjab (UCP) and it saw ire as videos doing rounds online show students shaking legs together under strobes light.
The students and administration of the private varsity were bashed online as several students were spotted in indecent dressing and it even appeared in a Twitter trending section where desi users demanded action against the administration for allowing such event.
یونیورسٹیز میں میوزک کنسرٹ کے نام پر جو ناچ گانا اور فحاشی چل رہی ہے اخیر ہے کوئی پوچھنے والا نہیں— Maria Isfahani (@MariaIsfahani) November 5, 2023
ابھی کچھ ویڈیوز دیکھی ہیں اپلوڈ نہیں کر سکتی کم از کم گھر والوں کی عزت کا ہی خیال کر لو
یہ ان میں سے کم ترین ہیں 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/xavKSMXAiT
The students’ wild dance under strobe lights and loud music was rare sight in the conservative culture.
اصل تعلیم اور تحقیق تو UCP LAHORE میں ہوتی ہے۔ ہم نے تو کالجوں میں ایویں وقت ہی ضائع کیا 🤣#قوم_کی_جان_عمران_خان pic.twitter.com/oLTKOcSDdB— E-Commerce Pro (@E_commmerce) November 6, 2023
Meanwhile, the authenticity of viral clips remains unverified, raising questions about whether it really happened or the clips are from some other event.
KARACHI - Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in light of the rise in dollar demand for import payments.
The currency market of the crisis hit country witness a lot of buying of greenback for import payments.
In the open market on Tuesday, the US dollar was quoted at 284.9 for buying and 287.65 for selling.
Euro rate stands at 306.5 for buying and 309 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 353 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED moves up and stands at 81.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal currently stands at 76.3.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.9
|287.65
|Euro
|EUR
|306.5
|309
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.25
|82
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.3
|77.1
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185
|186.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|755.7
|763.75
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.65
|39.05
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.86
|41.26
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.74
|1.82
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|918.19
|927.19
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.46
|60.06
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.3
|168.3
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.76
|26.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.36
|742.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.62
|78.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.38
|25.68
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.1
|318.6
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.85
|8
KARACHI – Gold prices witnessed a marginal decline in Pakistan in line with downward trend in the international market.
On Tuesday, the price of a 24-karat gold single tola price plunged by Rs400 to close at Rs214,200.
Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs343 to settle at Rs183,642.
22 Karat gold price for Tuesday stands at Rs198,824, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs189,788 and single tola of 18k gold hovers around Rs162,675.00.
In international market, the price of the precious commodity went down by $9 to close at $2003.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Karachi
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Islamabad
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Peshawar
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Quetta
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Sialkot
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Attock
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Gujranwala
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Jehlum
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Multan
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Gujrat
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Nawabshah
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Chakwal
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Hyderabad
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Nowshehra
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Sargodha
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Faisalabad
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
|Mirpur
|PKR 214,200
|PKR 2,473
