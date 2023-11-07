Wild dance by 'UCP students in a university event' draws online ire (See Videos)

LAHORE – Several clips of male and female students dancing during an event of a private university over the weekend were panned for being ‘vulgar’.

The videos posted online by a local journalist feature Pakistani girls dancing while wearing revealing dresses.

A local journalist who shared the clip online said the event was allegedly hosted by the University of Central Punjab (UCP) and it saw ire as videos doing rounds online show students shaking legs together under strobes light.

The students and administration of the private varsity were bashed online as several students were spotted in indecent dressing and it even appeared in a Twitter trending section where desi users demanded action against the administration for allowing such event.

یونیورسٹیز میں میوزک کنسرٹ کے نام پر جو ناچ گانا اور فحاشی چل رہی ہے اخیر ہے کوئی پوچھنے والا نہیں



ابھی کچھ ویڈیوز دیکھی ہیں اپلوڈ نہیں کر سکتی کم از کم گھر والوں کی عزت کا ہی خیال کر لو



یہ ان میں سے کم ترین ہیں 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/xavKSMXAiT — Maria Isfahani (@MariaIsfahani) November 5, 2023

The students’ wild dance under strobe lights and loud music was rare sight in the conservative culture.

اصل تعلیم اور تحقیق تو UCP LAHORE میں ہوتی ہے۔ ہم نے تو کالجوں میں ایویں وقت ہی ضائع کیا 🤣#قوم_کی_جان_عمران_خان pic.twitter.com/oLTKOcSDdB — E-Commerce Pro (@E_commmerce) November 6, 2023

Meanwhile, the authenticity of viral clips remains unverified, raising questions about whether it really happened or the clips are from some other event.