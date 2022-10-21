Singer’s revealing dress, vulgar dance in Peshawar college event spark outrage (VIDEO)

PESHAWAR – A female singer who wore a 'revealing' dress at a private college event in the provincial capital of the northwestern region has been slammed for her attire and vulgar dance while the outrage prompted action against the private institution.

A clip from a private college event is doing rounds on social media in which a female singer can be seen performing in a revealing dress, with social media users slamming the administration of the institution.

As the clip went viral, the masses demand stern action against the college administration involved in what is described as ‘shameful act’.

یہ NCS پشاور یونیورسٹی کا حال ہے...



مشہور فیشن ڈیزائنر محمود بھٹی نے ایک دفعہ کہا تھا پاکستان اور یورپ میں ایک جیسی فحاشی ہے. فرق صرف اتنا ہے یورپ میں سرعام فحاشی ہے اور پاکستان میں پردے کے پیچھے. pic.twitter.com/TYv1lcHYkU — Haqeeqat TV (@Haqeeqat_TV) October 20, 2022

Amid the outrage, the provincial government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken notice and Higher Education Kamran Bangash said a notice has been issued to the private college.

نجی ادارے NCS میں غیر اخلاقی پروگرام کے انعقاد پر اُن کو نوٹس جاری کردیا گیا۔ اگر تین دن کے اندر جواب نہ دیا گیا تو ادارہ کا الحاق بھی ختم ہوسکتا ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/A440DQRldg — Kamran Bangash 🇵🇰 (@kamrankbangash) October 20, 2022

The notice issued in this regard reads “Authorities of Khyber Medical University, Peshawar has taken serious notice of unethical and immoral activities taking place in educational institutions. Conducting such activities with the logo and name of KMU on the stage is quite objectionable”.

It also directed college administration to explain the position within three days, adding that strict disciplinary action will be initiated against the institute including de-affiliation.