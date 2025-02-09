Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Thar Desert Train route connects Karachi, Chhor, and Khokhrapar with exciting Packages

KARACHI – Good news for adventure lovers as you can experience Thar Desert with a new Train Route from Sindh’s capital Karachi to Khokhrapar under the new initiative of Sindh government.

The provincial government rolled out new adventure for tourists with the launch of Thar Desert Train Safari as the unique two-day journey offers chance to explore the province’s stunning desert landscape in a luxurious setting.

Thar Train Ticket Price

The train journey kicks off from Karachi Cantt. Station at 10:00 AM every Saturday, with the train traveling through Hyderabad, Mir Purkhas, and Chhor, before reaching the final destination at Khokhrapar Zero Point. The train will depart Karachi on Saturdays and return the following day, with various exciting activities lined up along the way.

To make it more attractive, safari includes evening in Chhor (Parchi Jeveri) where passengers can enjoy a sunset view, a bonfire, live music, and a delicious dinner. Overnight accommodations are available either on the train, at a campsite, or in nearby resorts.

On Day 2, passengers will get breakfast and sightseeing at Khokhrapar Zero Point before heading back to Karachi, arriving by 6:00 PM. The train features two business-class bogies with a capacity of 108 passengers, along with a dining car and a power van. Tickets for the safari start at Rs30,000 per adult, according to the Sindh Tourism Development Corporation.

This new safari offers tourists an exciting way to experience the Thar Desert while enjoying a comfortable and memorable journey.

Pakistan Railways suspends Quetta train operation for four days

