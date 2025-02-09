Pm Shehbaz Sharif To Attend World Governments Summit In Uae

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will represent Pakistan at the World Governments Summit in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) starting February 10, 2025. The two-day summit, which will be held in Dubai, will feature global leaders, policymakers, and experts from around the world.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will deliver a key address at the summit, highlighting Pakistan’s economic progress, digital transformation, and government reforms. The prime minister will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, along with other senior officials from the government.

In addition to his participation in the summit, the prime minister is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with UAE leadership. He will also engage with world leaders and CEOs of multinational companies attending the event. These interactions are expected to foster closer economic and trade ties between Pakistan and the UAE.

The Foreign Ministry emphasized that this visit would strengthen the partnership between the two countries, especially in the areas of economy, trade, and various sectors of mutual cooperation.

This will be Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s second visit to the UAE, reinforcing the ongoing commitment to enhance economic collaboration between the two nations. The strong relationship between Pakistan and the UAE is built on mutual trust, brotherhood, and cooperation.