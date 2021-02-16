Jidar Ul Hadeed: Pakistan Army Chief witnesses training exercise in Thar
Web Desk
08:40 AM | 16 Feb, 2021
Jidar Ul Hadeed: Pakistan Army Chief witnesses training exercise in Thar
Share

RAWALPINDI – Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed visited the training area in the Thar desert and witnessed military training exercise Jidar-ul-Hadeed, military media wing said Monday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Thar Desert near Chhor. He stressed vigorous training and the highest standard of preparedness.

The training exercise Jidar Ul Hadeed involves integrated maneuvers of infantry and mechanized forces in a defensive role.

General Bajwa was briefed by the exercise commander on the aim and objectives of procedures being practiced to ensure complete dominance of the battlefield. He also commended the standard of training of participating troops and expressed his complete satisfaction over operational preparedness and combat readiness of the formation.

Jidar-ul-Hadeed – Karachi Corps take part in ... 07:57 PM | 13 Feb, 2021

Troops of Karachi Corps are taking part in tactical drills and procedures as part of Exercise “Jidar – ul- ...

