Jidar Ul Hadeed: Pakistan Army Chief witnesses training exercise in Thar

RAWALPINDI – Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed visited the training area in the Thar desert and witnessed military training exercise Jidar-ul-Hadeed, military media wing said Monday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Thar Desert near Chhor. He stressed vigorous training and the highest standard of preparedness.

#COAS visited training area in #Thar Desert near Chhor. COAS witnessed ongoing training exercise wherein the operational capability of field formations operating in desert is being tested in near battlefield environment. The training exercise Jidar -ul- Hadeed (1/4) pic.twitter.com/JvCjxQaDdP — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) February 15, 2021

The training exercise Jidar Ul Hadeed involves integrated maneuvers of infantry and mechanized forces in a defensive role.

...of the battlefield. The troops have been undergoing this exercise under strenuous field conditions for over two weeks which will culminate on 28 Feb. While lauding the standard of training of participating troops, COAS expressed his complete satisfaction over operational (3/4) pic.twitter.com/xorT5g0MJo — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) February 15, 2021

General Bajwa was briefed by the exercise commander on the aim and objectives of procedures being practiced to ensure complete dominance of the battlefield. He also commended the standard of training of participating troops and expressed his complete satisfaction over operational preparedness and combat readiness of the formation.