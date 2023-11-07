Two KP policemen martyred, 3 wounded in DI Khan terror attack

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - Two police personnel were martyred and three others suffered injuries in fresh terror attack at an oil and gas company in Dera Ismail Khan.

The area DSP told media that the terror attack occured earlier today in the Drazanda tehsil of DI Khan.

The injured law enforcers and the bodies of the martyred have been shifted to local medical facility for medico legal proceedings. Forces also started a search operaiton to nab suspects.

The recent attack is fifth attack in last 5 days. Earlier, Gul Imam Police Station in the district's Tank area was stormed by militants. On the same day, another cop was injured in a terrorist attack on a checkpost near Kulachi tehsil.

Earlier, 6 people lost their lives and over 2 dozens injured including two policemen in a blast targeting a police van in DI Khan's Tank Adda area.

KP, and Balochistan saw sharp uptick in terror cases as militants continue to attack civilians and armed forces personnel.

On Monday, four soldiers including a lieutenant colonel of the Pakistan Army were martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists during an operation in the country's northwestern region neighboring Afghanistan.