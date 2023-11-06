Pakistan Army’s Lt Col Hassan, three soldiers martyred during Khyber IBO

RAWALPINDI – An officer and three soldiers of Pakistan Army were martyred during an intense exchange of fire with terrorists in an area of Tirah, Khyber district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The ISPR said security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation on reported presence of terrorists.

During conduct of the operation, own troops led by Lieutenant Colonel Muhammad Hassan Haider, effectively engaged the terrorists' location as a result of which three terrorists were killed, while three terrorists got injured.

However, during intense exchange of fire, Lt Col Hassan Haider, Naik Khushdil Khan, Naik Rafique Khan and Lance Naik Abdul Qadir embraced martyrdom.

The military’s media wing said sanitization operation is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.

“Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” it said.