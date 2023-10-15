Pakistan Army soldier martyred, six militants eliminated in Waziristan operation: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – A soldier of Pakistan Army was martyred, and six terrorists were gunned down in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district, according to the military’s media wing.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Sepoy Abdul Hakeem, 33, embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation in the Mir Ali general area as security forces conducted the operation on the reported presence of terrorists.

During the exchange of fire, six were eliminated and eight terrorists also sustained injuries.

Security forces recovered weapons and ammunition from dead terrorists, the ISPR said. It mentioned that the group of militants remained actively involved in terror activities against security forces and target killing of innocent civilians.

Army said that sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

KP and Balochistan area witnessed serious law and orders situation amid a resurgence of TTP and other terror groups while Pakistan Army reiterated its resolve to deal with all militants in full force.

