Lahore Flood Update: Next 48 Hours crucial as Floodwaters rise in Ravi River

LAHORE – Punjab capital Lahore and surrounding areas have been placed on high alert as rising floodwaters from Ravi, Chenab, and Sutlej rivers threaten to inundate parts of metropolis.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) warned residents to stay on alert as torrential monsoon rains, coupled with water releases from India’s Thein and Madhopur dams, pushed river levels to dangerous highs.

Ravi Flood Update

🚨 لاہور میں دریائی سیلاب الرٹ 🌊 جاری!

شمال مشرقی پنجاب کی صورتحال خراب ہوگئی!

سیالکوٹ میں 350-400 ملی میٹر⚡ بارش ریکارڈ، بھارت سے شدید سیلابی ریلے پاکستان کی جانب۔۔ pic.twitter.com/KhPsE7efBU — PakWeather (@Pak_Weather) August 26, 2025

Authorities report that rivers across Punjab are swelling rapidly, with Ravi carrying up to 2.5Lac cusecs near Kot Naina and Jassar, while Chenab has reached 7.79Lac cusecs at Head Marala. In Shakargarh, Nilah Bainsi and Nilah Deer have overflowed, submerging multiple villages, while breaches in protective embankments near Okara and Burewala have flooded farmland and settlements.

ہنگامی اطلاع: دریائے راوی میں شدید سیلابی صورتحال

اپڈیٹ، 27 اگست 2025، صبح 1:29 بجے

دریائے راوی میں سیلابی صورتحال انتہائی سنگین ہے۔ جسر کے مقام پر بہاؤ 2 لاکھ کیوسک سے تجاوز کر چکا ہے جو کہ غیر معمولی بلند سیلابی سطح ہے۔کوٹ نینا کے مقام پر بہاؤ 2.5 لاکھ کیوسک تک پہنچ گیا ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/fCSaSFsRtd — NDMA PAKISTAN (@ndmapk) August 26, 2025

The alert comes as record rainfall in Sialkot and nearby districts has already caused widespread flooding, collapsed roofs, and left thousands stranded. In Lahore, recent heavy rain has damaged structures and disrupted daily life, prompting authorities to advise citizens to limit travel and prepare for emergency evacuations if necessary.

District administrations have mobilized the army, Rangers, police, and rescue teams to assist in evacuations and relief operations. So far, approximately 150,000 people across Punjab have been relocated to safer areas, with food, medicines, and shelter being provided in relief camps.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed federal ministers and disaster management agencies to remain on high alert and ensure timely rescue and relief operations. Residents of low-lying areas in Lahore and nearby districts have been urged to move to safer ground immediately.

Officials warn that the next 48 hours are critical, with further heavy rainfall expected in Lahore and surrounding areas, which could exacerbate the already severe flooding.